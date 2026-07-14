It's Strictly Business Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Series debuted in April 2021

Mitsubachi Miyuki announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday that the It’s Strictly Business ( Eigyо̄ Desu kara ) boys-love manga will get a live-action television series.

Image via Spring Storm and Monster manga's X/Twitter account © Hakusensha, Mitsubachi Miyuki

Yen Press publishes the series in English under the name It’s Strictly Business , but had initially announced it with the title I’m Just in a Faux BL . The company describes the story:

College boy Kiyo has one thing on his mind—girls, girls, girls! But after struggling for-EVER to get the ladies swooning over his every move, he figures he's gotta try a new trick. Enter his smolderingly sexy clubmate Issei…a stud muffin who'll act as the perfect foil for his Mr. Refreshing vibe. However, after being tragically friend-zoned by all the gals as their best gay buddy, he soon realizes he may be in over his head when it looks like Issei intends to turn faux into beau…

Miyuki launched the series in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in April 2021. Hakusensha shipped the first compiled book volume in October 2024. Yen Press will ship the first volume on September 22.

Miyuki launched the Cheeky Brat ( Namaiki Zakari. ) manga in Hana to Yume in January 2014, and ended the series in December 2021. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2022 with a six-page epilogue chapter. Miyuki has also published other short chapters since the manga ended. Yen Press published the 12th volume in November 2024.

Yen Press is also releasing Miyuki's Stray Cat & Wolf and Spring Storm and Monster manga in English. Yen Press will ship the fifth volume of Stray Cat & Wolf on August 25 and the sixth volume of Spring Storm and Monster on October 27.

Source: Spring Storm and Monster manga 's X/ Twitter account

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