Manga Creator matoba Launches New Fantasy Series on August 12

The August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed last Friday that manga creator matoba will launch a new series titled Eden no Tō : Luluchikakunia to Tō no Meikyū (Tower of Eden: Luluchikakunia and the Tower Labyrinth) in the magazine's next issue on August 12. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover.

The magazine describes the manga as a "girl meets girl x apocalypse world" story set in a fantasy world without heroes or demon lords, and where girls venture into labyrinthine dungeons.

matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga launched in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in September 2020, and ended in March 2025. Square Enix shipped the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in April 2025. Yen Press publishes the series in English, and it published the seventh volume in July 2025, and will release the eighth volume on July 25. The series inspired a television anime that debuted streaming in Japan in March 2025, and then debuted one week later on television in April 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

matoba launched the As Miss Beelzebub Likes manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in July 2015, and ended it in May 2025. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2020. Yen Press published all 12 volumes in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Shonen Gangan August issue and X/Twitter account

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