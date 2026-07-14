Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2 Games Get Switch 2 Versions With No Upgrade Path

Switch 2 versions launch in West on October 1

Square Enix revealed in a trailer on Monday that its Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 games will get a physical and digital Nintendo Switch 2 release in the West on October 1. The games will be available to purchase individually or in a digital bundle. Both games' Switch 2 versions launched digitally in Japan on Monday. The end of the trailer states that there are no plans to sell an upgrade path from the Nintendo Switch versions. In addition, save data is incompatible between the two versions.

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The announcement commemorates the games' eighth anniversary.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for Switch. The game then launched on PC via in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. The game launched for Xbox One in March 2021. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler . The game got releases on PS4 and PS5 in June 2024.

The Octopath Traveler II game launched on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in February 2023. The game also got releases for Xbox and Windows in June 2024.

Octopath Traveler 0 , a new prequel game in Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler series, launched on December 4 for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally in July 2023.