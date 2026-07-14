Real Girl's Mao Nanami Launches New Manga on July 26

Mao Nanami announced on July 4 that she will launch a manga adaptation of Ryō Midorikawa 's Tensei Hakushaku Lilina no Kekkon (The Marriage of the Reincarnated Countess Lilina) light novel in Square Enix 's Gangan Online service on July 26.

The story centers on a girl who reincarnates into a medieval fantasy world as Lilina, the sole heiress of noble county title. Once Lilina's grandfather passes away, she immediately inherits the title, and makes her debut into aristocratic society. Contrary to her expectations, her attempts at finding a suitor from other nobles is unsuccessful. When a handsome duke shows interest in Lilina, she suspects that he is simply asking for marriage to ward off any further annoying proposals, but it turns out the duke is sweet to her.

Midorikawa serialized the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2025. Meteor Novels published the story digitally on May 7, with illustrations by Matsuri Akizono.

Nanami's Real Girl ( 3D Kanojo ) romantic comedy manga ran in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine from July 2011 to May 2016, and Kodansha published the series in 12 compiled book volumes. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation that premiered in April 2018. The anime then received a second season that premiered in January 2019. A live-action film adaptation of the manga titled 3D Kanojo Real Girl opened in Japan in September 2018.