The Saintess Recruited a Doting King Husband Manga Ends

Manga adaptation debuted in 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Coma Hashii, Yuuri Seo, Masami

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform announced on Saturday that Coma Hashii 's manga adaptation of Yuuri Seo 's The Saintess Recruited a Doting King Husband ( Seijo ga "Amayakashite Kureru Yasashii Danna-sama" o Boshū Shitara Kokuō Heika ga Rikkōho Shitekita ) novel series is ending with the 24th chapter. The platform began publishing the first part of the chapter on Sunday.

Manga UP! publishes the story in English and describes the story:

Stacy climbed her way up to the top of the church as a powerful saintess—but in a male-dominated society, her cruel father just sees her as marriage material for political gain. Tired of being treated like a pawn, she comes up with a solution: a list of 8 unreasonable, non-negotiable, and self-indulgent conditions for any potential husband. That way, no one will possibly qualify, and she'll be happily single...right? Until one day, someone actually steps forward claiming he meets every requirement—the King himself?! What started as a half-serious “perfect husband” checklist turns into a royal engagement!

Hashii's manga adaptation launched on the Manga UP! website in 2023, and Square Enix shipped the fifth compiled book volume on March 6.

Seo launched the series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) platform in May 2022. Square Enix published the second novel in October 2023 with illustrations by Masami.