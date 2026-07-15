FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game ~Flag Game~ Spinoff Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Wednesday that FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game ~Flag Game~ spinoff novel is getting a manga adaptation. The manga will launch in the magazine's November issue, which will ship in October. Guuno is drawing the manga.

Darwin's Game ~Flag Game~ novel's cover illustration Image via FLIPFLOPs' blog site ©2007 - 2026 FLIPFLOPs Official

The novel's story centers on the past of Shuka and Rein that was not depicted in the main Darwin's Game manga. Akita Shoten published the novel in December 2020.

© FLIPFLOPs, Akita Publishing

Titan Manga licensed the Darwin's Game manga and will release the series in omnibus volumes. The first omnibus volume will ship on November 10. Titan Manga describes the story:

Kaname Sudo's life changes forever when he accepts an invitation to Darwin's Game , a mysterious mobile app that thrusts its players into real-life battles using supernatural “Sigils” with terrifying effects. Suddenly hunted by deadly foes, Kaname must outthink and outfight seasoned players as he uncovers the truth behind the game… and the shadowy organization controlling it.

The manga launched in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga ended in October 2023, with an epilogue chapter published the next month.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February 2020.

The manga is getting a live-action film adaptation, which will open in Japan on March 12, 2027.