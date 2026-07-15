From Superfan to Stepsister Manga Listed to End with 10th Volume

Manga's 10th volume ships on September 18

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Sae Kumanami

Retailers are listing Sae Kumanami 's From Superfan to Stepsister ( Oshi ga Ani ni Narimashita ) manga to end with the 10th compiled book volume, which ships on September 18.

Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English and describes the story:

When my mom announced her remarriage, I knew I would be getting a stepbrother. But to my surprise, it was my idol, the super famous model Noa! He has made a name for himself with his cold attitude, but for some reason, he is extremely nice to me! The number one model waking me up in the mornings, helping me with my homework... and even giving me the occasional hug?! What other wholesome antics can we expect from this mysterious idol?!

Kumanami launched the manga in Twitter in November 2020, and it began serialization in Gangan Online in July 2021. Square Enix published the manga's ninth volume on January 22. Comikey added the series to its library in July 2023 and the BookWalker Global store added the title in January 2024.

Sources: Amazon Japan, Bell Alert