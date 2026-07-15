Hiroyasu Kobayashi, SAFEHOUSE, AREA35 Unveil Tiny Metal: Zero Line Anime

World premiere of pilot episode debuted at Japan Expo in France on July 9

Studio Khara 's Hiroyasu Kobayashi unveiled the new Tiny Metal: Zero Line anime, based on AREA35's Tiny Metal turn-based tactical game, with the world premiere of the pilot episode at Japan Expo 2026 on July 9 at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte in France. The game's official YouTube channel is streaming a teaser trailer:

Image courtesy of Area35 © 2025 AREA 35, Inc. ©2025 Hiroaki Yura

The staff describes the story:

The aftermath of the Great War scarred the world with a terrible legacy: the Lost Tech. Caches of powerful war machines buried beneath the earth, forgotten after the end of the conflict. Because of the terrible history of these weapons, the Kingdom of Artemisia refuses to seek out or use them. However, one commander, Major Nathan Gries, begins to believe that the only way to keep the world safe from the Lost Tech is to locate and secure them, to prevent them from falling into enemy hands. Then one day, he receives an emergency message: "Emergency transmission from the White Fangs. An unknown signal has been detected beneath the Northridge Alps--" Faced with Lost Tech, Major Nathan Gries, Lord General Isoroku Tsukumo, and Wolfram, leader of the White Fangs, will face a new test.

Kobayashi (CGI director of Rebuild of Evangelion films) is directing the anime at SAFEHOUSE ( Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance ).

SAFEHOUSE is also animating cinematics for the upcoming Tiny Metal 2 game.

Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) is the character designer. Kozaki did a live drawing for the upcoming game's new character Lysandra Echo at the Tiny Metal panel at Japan Expo.

Image courtesy of Area35 © 2025 AREA 35, Inc. ©2025 Hiroaki Yura, Yusuke Kozaki

Image courtesy of Area35 © 2025 AREA 35, Inc. ©2025 Hiroaki Yura

Tiny Metal 2

Thesequel is scheduled for release on PC viain spring 2027. The game was initially announced to launch in 2026.

The game adds naval battles and units to the previous game's mechanics, and also has all-new commanders and a new story set some years after the first game. The game also features voice acting by Toshiyuki Toyonaga , Daisuke Ono , and Kenichirō Matsuda , among others.

Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music.

Tokyo-based developer Area 35 released the original Tiny Metal game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2017. Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble , a sequel to the game, launched for Switch and PC via Steam in 2019. Hiroaki Yura , the founder of the Sydney-based Eminence Symphony Orchestra , founded the studio, and also directed the original game.

Source: Press release