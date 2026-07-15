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Junket Bank TV Anime Reveals 2 New Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Ikkō Tanaka's Junket Bank manga revealed two new cast members on Wednesday. The anime's staff also revealed that the series will air on the TV Tokyo channel and its affiliates every Monday at 24:00 JST in October.
The newly announced cast members are:
Wataru Hatano as Keiichi Shishigami
Daisuke Hirakawa as Reiji Murasame
The anime stars:
- Sōma Saitō as Shin Mafutsu
- Rikuya Yasuda as Akira Mitarai
Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom) is directing the anime at CUE. Makoto Fukami (Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc) is handling the series composition. Masanori Shino (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) is designing the characters. Taku Iwasaki (Gurren Lagann) is composing the music.
Tanaka debuted the manga in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in July 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on Friday .
Sources: Junket Bank anime's website, Comic Natalie