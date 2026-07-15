Junket Bank TV Anime Reveals 2 New Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Ikkō Tanaka 's Junket Bank manga revealed two new cast members on Wednesday. The anime's staff also revealed that the series will air on the TV Tokyo channel and its affiliates every Monday at 24:00 JST in October.

The newly announced cast members are:

Wataru Hatano as Keiichi Shishigami

Image via Junket Bank anime's website ©田中一行／集英社・「ジャンケットバンク」製作委員会

Daisuke Hirakawa as Reiji Murasame

Image via Junket Bank anime's website ©田中一行／集英社・「ジャンケットバンク」製作委員会





Image via Junket Bank anime's website © 田中一行／集英社・「ジャンケットバンク」製作委員会

The story takes place in a world where banks serve as gambling halls. When greenhorn banker Akira is suddenly transferred to the Special Operations Department, he ends up entering the bank's gambling hall. There, he meets Shin and abandons his ordinary daily life to plunge into the world of gambling, where his life is at stake.

The anime stars:

Sōma Saitō as Shin Mafutsu

as Shin Mafutsu Rikuya Yasuda as Akira Mitarai

Seiji Kishi ( Assassination Classroom ) is directing the anime at CUE . Makoto Fukami ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc ) is handling the series composition. Masanori Shino ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ) is designing the characters. Taku Iwasaki ( Gurren Lagann ) is composing the music.

Tanaka debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in July 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on Friday .