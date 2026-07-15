Mad Cave Studios Develop Comic Based on Konami's Contra Games

1st issue of 12-issue comic series debuts in January 2027

Image courtesy of Konami © Konami

Konami Cross Media NY announced on Tuesday that Mad Cave Studios is developing a new licensed 12-issue comic book series based on Konami 's Contra video game series. The first issue will launch in January 2027.

Mad Cave Studios will also publish trade paperback volumes for the comic, as well as a Deluxe Edition. Mad Cave Studios' license covers the United States, Canada, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The original Contra action arcade game debuted in 1987, and it received various ports for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo DS, PC, and other platforms. The latest installment in the franchise is American developer WayForward's Contra: Operation Galuga , which debuted in March 2024.

Source: Press release