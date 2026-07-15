Manga Creator Ryoichiro Kezuka Dies

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka

The official X/Twitter account for'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creatordied in late May.

Kezuka launched the Record Journey ( Onban Kikō ) manga in Aokishi magazine in 2021. Titan Manga is releasing the manga in English.

Kezuka initially self-published his Otomachi Record manga series. Kadokawa later published the series in January 2023 and shipped the second volume in February 2023.



Source: Aokishi magazine's X/Twitter account





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