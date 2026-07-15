Manga Plus Releases 'Soon, You'll Paint Your Heart Out' Manga in English

Series debuted on December 4

MANGA Plus added Neguse Okita 's Soon, You'll Paint Your Heart Out ( Yagate Efude o Utsuroshi Kimi wa ) manga in English on Wednesday. The first five chapters are available to read as of press time.

Image via Manga Plus' X/Twitter account © 2019 Shueisha Inc., Neguse Okita

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Airi Aikawa is a manga artist grinding away to make a living. Her childhood friend, Hinoki, is a few years younger and used to be her art student. One day, after hearing that Hinoki is facing financial troubles and was on the verge of giving up art university, Airi proposes the absurd idea of living together! There's just one problem. Airi has a certain secret she's been hiding from everyone around her…!

Okita launched the series in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on December 4. Shueisha shipped the first compiled book volume on April 17 and will ship the second volume on Friday.