Mercedes and the Waning Moon Anime Reveals TV Format, 1st Promo Video, Cast & Staff Members, January 2027 Debut

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures revealed the television format, first promotional video, teaser visual, main cast and staff members, and the January 2027 debut for the anime adaptation of Fire head's Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat ( Kaketa Tsuki no Mercedes: Kyūketsuki no Kizoku ni Tensei Shita kedo Suteraresō nanode Dungeon wo Seiha suru ) light novel series, on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©炎頭・TO ブックス/欠けた月のメルセデス製作委員会

The anime will star Anna Nagase as the titular Mercedes Grunewald:

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©炎頭・TO ブックス/欠けた月のメルセデス製作委員会

Kunihisa Sugishima ( Strike Witches , Yu Gi Oh! , Beyblade: Metal Fury ) is directing the anime at Teddy . Jun Kumagai ( Persona 4 the Golden Animation , Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry , Aquarion Logos ) is in charge of series scripts, Nami Shōyama (animation director for Buddy Daddies , Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is designing the characters, and R.O.N ( The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch , Kuroko's Basketball ) and Shūhei Mutsuki ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Lycoris Recoil ) are composing the music.

J-Novel Club publishes the novel series in English digitally and describes the story:

Reincarnated as a vampire to a noble father and his shunned concubine, Mercedes Grunewald has always known that one day, her father will choose an heir that isn't her. But what will become of her family when that time comes? Her mother has no skills, their maid is old, and Mercedes is but a small child. How will they survive in the world on their own? Luckily, dungeon crawling is a job that anyone can do—even a child. To provide for her family, Mercedes begins training at the age of a kindergartener, and because she's from a nation of vampires, she fortunately has the potential to become strong. In her past life, she died unfulfilled, but that won't be her fate this time. In the dungeons, she's determined to find something that will make her moon full.



Fire head launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2018. TO Books started publishing the novels with illustrations by KeG in 2021. TO Books released the fifth novel volume digitally on Wednesday .

Pochi Edoya launched the novel series' manga adaptation on TO Books ' Comic Corona (now Corona EX ) website in 2021. TO Books published the manga's sixth compiled book volume also on Wednesday .

Source: Press release