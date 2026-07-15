Once Upon a Katamari Game Gets Switch 2 Version, 'Rolling Live Highlights' DLC on October 8

Switch 2 version adds mouse controls, improved frame rate, updated graphics

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Once Upon a Katamari , its new game in the Katamari Damacy franchise , is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version on October 8. In addition, a new "Rolling LIVE Highlights" DLC will launch on the same day.

The Switch 2 version features mouse controls for rolling Katamari, improved frame rate, and updated graphics over the Switch version. The Switch version will also get a free update that adds mouse controls and improves frame rate when played on Switch 2.

The "Rolling LIVE Highlights" DLC adds 10 quests, 12 songs, six cousins, and 18 accessories.

Once Upon a Katamari launched for Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam last October. There is a Deluxe King of All Sounds edition that includes 60 songs and 26 costumes from past games.

The game features new stages, new songs, and similar gameplay to other entries in the series. After the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys the Earth and stars again, The Prince must time travel to restore the starry sky. Players can customize The Prince and 68 cousins with different colors and facial features.

There is also a new 4-player competitive multiplayer mode titled "KatamariBall," in which players try to roll the biggest balls. The multiplayer mode supports both online and offline play.

Bandai Namco released the rolling puzzle game Katamari Damacy for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Katamari Damacy inspired numerous sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Bandai Namco Entertainment released its Amazing Katamari Damacy smartphone game in December 2017.

Bandai Namco released Katamari Damacy Reroll , an HD remaster of the first Katamari Damacy , on Switch and PC in 2018, and on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie , an HD version of the 2005 We Love Katamari PlayStation 2 game, debuted on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in June 2023.

The Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE game launched for smartphones in April 2025.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.