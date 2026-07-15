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Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Game Gets Switch 2, PS5 Port
posted on by Anita Tai
Hamster Corporation released Nippon Ichi Software's Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure game for Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on July 9 as part of its Console Archives Series.
Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Nintendo Switch and PC, launched in North America in August 2022, and then in Europe and Australia in September 2022.
NIS America published Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, a collection of the Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom games, in English for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2023.
Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess (Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2) originally launched for PlayStation in Japan in November 1999. Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom (Tenshi no Present: Marl Ōkoku Monogatari) debuted for PlayStation 2 in Japan in December 2000.
Hamster Corporation's Console Archives Series releases older titles for modern platforms with new quality of life features. The company has released titles such as Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom, and more.
Source: Console Archives via Gematsu