The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest Manga Listed to End with 36th Volume

Manga adaptation launched in 2017

Image via Square Enix Manga & Books © SQUARE ENIX, Shinkoshoto, LIVER JAM&POPO

Retailers are listing the 36th compiled book volume of LIVER JAM&POPO 's manga adaptation of Shinkoshoto 's The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ( Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja ) light novel series as the final one for the series. The 36th volume will ship on September 11.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga adaptation by LIVER JAM&POPO ( Friendly Land ), and it describes the story:

His strength limited by the magical crest with which he was born, Mathias, the world's most powerful sage, decides reincarnation is necessary to become the strongest of all. Upon his rebirth as a young boy, Mathias is thrilled to discover he's been born with the optimal crest for magical combat on his first try! Unfortunately, the world he's been born into has abysmally poor standards when it comes to magic, and everyone thinks he's still marked for failure! Now it's up to Mathias to prove everyone wrong…world's strongest sage-style!

Shinkoshoto launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō! website, and SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2016. SB Creative shipped the 21st novel in June 2025. LIVER JAM&POPO launched the manga adaptation in 2017. Square Enix shipped the 35th volume on June 11.

The television anime premiered in January 2022 on Tokyo MX and BS11 , before airing on Sun TV and AT-X . The series streamed on ABEMA and other services. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

AlphaGames' Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja : The Ultimate Reincarnation, the smartphone game based on the series, launched on iOS and Android devices in March 2022, but was pulled from stores after it showed content from another mobile game titled Marionette Eden. The game ended service in July 2022.

Sources: Bell Alert, Amazon Japan