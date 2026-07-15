'There, Beneath the Water' Author Kaiko Fuyumushi Launches New Manga

Fuyumushi launched Kagami yo Kagami yo manga on July 3

GOTcorporation's Comic MeDu manga website launched on July 3 a new manga by Kaiko Fuyumushi titled Kagami yo Kagami yo ( mirror, mirror on the wall. )

Image via Comic MeDu's X/Twitter account ©Kaiko Fuyumushi, GOTcorporation

The manga centers on Hina, a girl raised by her mother like a "princess." Hina goes to the same university as her mother. She gradually notices how differently she was raised and how the people there also think differently from her. Then, she meets Asuka, a classmate who is rumored to have undergone full-body plastic surgery - a meeting that will change Hina's future.

Fuyumushi's There, Beneath the Water ( Mina Soko nite ) manga ran from September 2021 to May 2023 on Futabasha 's Web Action website. Futabasha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in August 2023. Tokyopop licensed the manga and will publish the manga's first volume in English on October 27.

Source: Comic MeDu (link 2)