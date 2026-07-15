Yuruyuru Zukan Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff

TV Tokyo unveiled a new teaser promotional video for the television anime of publisher Gakken 's Yuruyuru Zukan (Gentle Picture Book) children's book on Wednesday. The video announces the staff, and also announces that Emi Nitta is voicing Hato (Pigeon), the guide character who explains each episode's topic.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Keizō Abe is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio . Taeko Miura is the sound director, and Yoko Sakurai is credited for sound effects. Yūta Tamura is composing the music, and RD is producing the sound. Kazuya Takahashi is credited for production supervision.

Image via Yuruyuru Zukan anime's website ©Gakken /ゆるゆる図鑑製作委員会

The "short format" anime will premiere within the Sunday program Animori! on TV Tokyo and 5 affiliated channels in October.

The book series launched in June 2017 as books "that anyone can enjoy with cute art and four-panel manga for even scary stuff." It shares facts and trivia about various types of animals, including extinct ones such as dinosaurs, or supernatural or urban legend creatures such as Big Foot.