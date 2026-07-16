1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Anime Film, Exit 8 Live-Action Film Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Both nominated for "Best Superhero Movie"

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Exit 8

The Critics Choice Awards revealed its nominees for this year's sixth annual event on Wednesday., the first film in the trilogy , and the live-action film of's infinite-loop horror game) received nominations for "Best Superhero Movie."

Kazunari Ninomiya , the star of Exit 8 , was nominated for "Best Actor in a Superhero Movie."

The winners will be announced on August 6.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I film on July 28 worldwide outside of Japan and Mainland China. The film will also be able to purchase digitally on July 28 on services such as Apple TV , Prime Video, Google Play , YouTube , and Fandango

The film opened in Japan on July 18, 2025, and ended its run in Japanese theaters on April 9 after screening for 266 days. The film sold a cumulative total of 27,455,968 million tickets to earn 40,200,019,000 yen (about US$252.5 million) in Japan.



Worldwide, the film has sold 98,520,310 tickets, and earned 117,917,539,329 yen (about US$740.5 million).

September 15, 2025, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film first screened in the U.S. and Canada on September 12. The film returned to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also brought the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time.

The film had sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16, making it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned US$718,491,762 worldwide in 2025, making it the seventh top-grossing film worldwide in 2025. The film was also the #2 animated film in the U.S. in 2025 (ranking #18 overall in the U.S. with US$134,487,320), and the #3 animated film worldwide in 2025.

Film distribution company NEON (Oscar-winning films Parasite, Anora U.S. distributor) began screening the film in North America on Friday.

Image via Exit 8 film's X/Twitter account © 2025 映画「8番出口」製作委員会

Parasite, Anora

Exit 8

Exit 8

Film distribution company NEON (Oscar-winning filmsU.S. distributor) began screening thefilm in North America on April 10.earned about US$1,404,500 in its first three days.

The film opened in Japan in August 2025, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 672,000 tickets and earned 960,867,600 yen (about US$6.46 million) in its first three days. The film had the highest earning opening three days for a live-action film in Japan for 2025. The film earned a cumulative total of 4,899,067,900 yen (about US$32.10 million) as of October.

Singer and actor Ninomiya (live-action Letters from Iwo Jima, Ōoku , Gantz , Assassination Classroom ) stars in the film in his first collaboration with writer-director Genki Kawamura (producer on your name. , Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , Suzume ).

In the game, a player is trapped at a subway train station, in an underground passageway that goes in an endless loop. To escape to "Exit 8," the player must keep walking while looking carefully for any anomaly that foreshadows danger.

Sources: Critics Choice Awards, Deadline (Erik Pedersen)