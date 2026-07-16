AnimeJapan 2027 Takes Place on March 26-28, With 1 Business Day and Public Day Overlapping

Event at Intex Osaka will also hold 1st business day before public days for 1st time since 2018

Image courtesy of Sony Music © AnimeJapan

The staff for the AnimeJapan convention announced on Wednesday that the next year's event, which will be held at the Intex Osaka convention center in Osaka, will take place on March 26-28. The business days will be held first, taking place on March 26 and 27, followed by the public days on March 27 and 28, with March 27 being an overlapping business and public day.

The 2015, 2017, and 2018 iterations of the event have held business days before public days. The 2016 iteration of the event is the only one to have held a business day that also overlapped with a public day.

The organizers previously announced AnimeJapan 2027 as being scheduled for March 27 and 28. The Comic Natalie website previously reported that AnimeJapan 2027's business days would again be the two days after the event's public days (for general attendees), but the final date contradicts this prior report.

This will be the first time the event will be held outside of Tokyo (the event has always been held at Tokyo Big Sight except when it was held online in 2021). The event will also take place in Osaka in 2028.

The AnimeJapan event has been held annually since 2014, and was a merger of the Tokyo International Anime Fair and Anime Contents Expo. The event was canceled in 2020 and was held online in 2021 due to the pandemic.

AnimeJapan 2026 took place on March 28-31. 156,000 attendees came to the event across its two public days on March 28-29. This year's number is the highest the event has reported, higher than last year's number of 152,400.

Source: Press release