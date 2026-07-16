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Beast of Reincarnation Game's Video Shows Combat System
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
GAME FREAK (Pokémon) streamed a new trailer for its Beast of Reincarnation game on Wednesday. The video highlights the game's combat mechanics.
The game will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 4. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its first day.
Yui Ishikawa portrays the protagonist Emma. Other cast members include Miyuki Satou, Akio Ōtsuka, Sumire Morohoshi, Yū Kobayashi, Akira Ishida, Satoshi Mikami, Rina Satō, and Tetsuo Kanao.
The company describes the game:
In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity's last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion.
Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom.
Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat.
What awaits at journey's end?
GAME FREAK is best-known as the developers of the Pokémon franchise games.
GAME FREAK's Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched in October 2025 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.