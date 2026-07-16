Digimon Franchise Gets Digimon Eggs Manga on October 3

The August issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine revealed on July 3 that Ayumu Minato will launch a new manga for the Digimon franchise titled Digimon Eggs in the magazine's November issue on October 3. The magazine teases the manga's story as centering on a boy working on an independent research project about Digimon, who then meets a mysterious Digimon.

DIGIMON BEATBREAK , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise , debuted on Fuji TV and other channels in October 2025, and is still ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .