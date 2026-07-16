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Digimon Franchise Gets Digimon Eggs Manga on October 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga centers on boy conducting independent research project about Digimon

The August issue of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine revealed on July 3 that Ayumu Minato will launch a new manga for the Digimon franchise titled Digimon Eggs in the magazine's November issue on October 3. The magazine teases the manga's story as centering on a boy working on an independent research project about Digimon, who then meets a mysterious Digimon.

DIGIMON BEATBREAK, the new television anime for the Digimon franchisedebuted on Fuji TV and other channels in October 2025, and is still ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub.

Source: Saikyō Jump August issue

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