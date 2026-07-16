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Digimon Franchise Gets Digimon Eggs Manga on October 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The August issue of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine revealed on July 3 that Ayumu Minato will launch a new manga for the Digimon franchise titled Digimon Eggs in the magazine's November issue on October 3. The magazine teases the manga's story as centering on a boy working on an independent research project about Digimon, who then meets a mysterious Digimon.
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集英社が発行する人気の漫画雑誌「最強ジャンプ11月号10月3日発売」にて
新連載『デジモンエッグズ』の掲載が決定！
みなと歩先生が描くデジモンたちの新たな冒険が今、始まる！
＼#デジモンエッグズ#最強ジャンプ#デジモン#Digimon pic.twitter.com/AlnmPMqDFL
— デジモンウェブ公式 (@digimonweb_net) July 3, 2026
DIGIMON BEATBREAK, the new television anime for the Digimon franchise, debuted on Fuji TV and other channels in October 2025, and is still ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub.
Source: Saikyō Jump August issue