Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Game's Trailer Reveals 3rd Season's New Characters, July 23 Launch

Game adds Rick Strowd in July, Duck King in August, Kim Kaphwan in September, Laocorn in November

SNK began streaming a trailer on Thursday for the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves fighting game, and it announces that Season 3 will launch on July 23 with six characters joining the roster in the next six months. The video confirms new characters Rick Strowd for July, Duck King in August, Kim Kaphwan in September, and Laocorn in November, as well as two mystery characters scheduled for October and December.

Image courtesy of SNK © SNK CORPORATION

SNK teased the new characters in an animated trailer on Tuesday.

Kim Jae Hoon, the first DLC character for Season Pass 2 in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves , launched on January 22. Nightmare Geese launched on February 26, and Blue Mary debuted on March 26. Wolfgang Krauser debuted in the game on April 24, coinciding with the game's first anniversary. DLC character Mr. Karate launched on May 27. Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star debuted in the game on June 28.

© SNK CORPORATION

The game debuted in April 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game's crossover with Street Fighter includes characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters are a part of the game's Season Pass 1. The game launched Andy Bogard as a playable character on June 24, added Ken as a playable character on August 3, introduced Joe Higashi as a playable character on October 11, debuted Chun-Li on November 5, and launched MR. BIG on December 9.

The game added real-life DJ Salvatore Ganacci, professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hokutomaru. Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Mai Shiranui, Kim Dong Hwan, and Gato. The game also includes the new characters Preecha and Vox Reaper.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

Source: Email correspondence