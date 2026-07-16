Hiroshi Takashige, Tatsumi Hitomoji's The Last Terran 1-Shot Manga from Young Magazine US Starts Serialization on August 20

Image via Young Magazine USA's website © Hiroshi Takashige, Tatsumi Hitomoji, KODANSHA Ltd.

The August issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine announced on Thursday Hiroshi Takashige and Tatsumi Hitomoji's manga THE LAST TERRAN from the special Young Magazine US English issue will launch as a series in the September issue on August 20.

Takashige and Hitomoji launched the original one-shot as part of Kodansha 's special Young Magazine US English issue in August 2025.

The top five winners are guaranteed serialization on Kodansha 's K MANGA app. The winners will also be serialized in Japan in Monthly Young Magazine and/or YanMaga Web , serializing at the same time on K MANGA.

The staff of the magazine stated in November, "Following this immense response, we are already moving forward with preparations for the 2nd Yanmaga US project." In addition, due to "tremendous support," the staff have decided to select four additional works, placing importance not just on the poll results but "also on the 'brilliance of the talent' and 'lingering impact' of the works."

THE LAST TERRAN is one of the four additional works that are getting a serialization. The other three titles include To Dusk and Twilight , Boys Run the Riot -In Transition- , and Protocol Ryugu . To Dusk and Twilight and Protocol Ryugu are currently in serialization.

One of the winning manga, Daisuke Itabashi 's The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers , began serialization in Japan in the January 2026 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine on December 20. Ray Kindō 's The Knight of Blasphemy ( Tokushin no Chevalier ) manga launched in the August issue on July 16.

Takashige and artist Jun Rokumoto ended their RDB ( Red Data Book ) manga in August 2019. The duo launched the manga in Young Gangan in November 2016.

Takashige wrote the manga Spriggan with artist Ryōji Minagawa beginning in 1989. Viz Media released an edited version of the manga as Striker from 1998-1999, but only released three of the eleven volumes. The manga inspired an anime film in 1998, and ADV Films released the film in 2002 with an English dub . The manga inspired an anime series by david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Cells at Work! ) on Netflix in 2022.

Takashige ended his and artist DOUBLE-S 's Until Death Do Us Part manga in November 2015. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

