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Kaiju Girl Caramelise, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System, More Anime Reveal English Dub Casts, Debuts
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2, Hana-Kimi season 2 Anime
Crunchyroll revealed English dub casts and premieres for the Kaiju Girl Caramelise (Otome Kaijū Caraméliser) television anime, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System (Tsuihō Sareta Tensei Jū Kishi wa Game Chishiki de Musō Suru) television anime, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 season 2 anime, and the Hana-Kimi season 2 anime on Thursday and Monday.
Crunchyroll begins streaming the English dub for the television anime of Spica Aoki's Kaiju Girl Caramelise manga on Thursday.
The English dub stars:
- Nia Celeste as Kuroe
- Jacob Hopkins as Arata
- Luci Christian as Rinko
- Lindsay Seidel as Jumbo King
- Mia M. Azuaje as Nagiko
- Cameron Wisener as Miyu
The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:
- Studio Producers: Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, Nathanael Harrison
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation Supervisor: Ben Phillips
- Adaptation: Domonique French, Ben Phillips
- Adaptation Prep: Derric Benavides, Marilyn M. Reyes
- Voice Director: Caitlin Glass
- Talent Coordination: Tara A. Williams, Brittni Hurley
- Engineering Managers: Gino Palencia, Brandon Peters
- Engineer: Wesley Coleman
- Mixer: Matt Grounds
The English dub stars:
- Van Barr Jr. as Elymas
- Kiane Chula King as Ruche
- Katie Caruso as Malice
- Ivan Jasso as Aizas
- Jackoby Clinton as Arus
- Jamie Snowden as Cline
- Tyson Rinehart as Gowtan
- Belsheber Junior Rusape as Teal
- Amber Flores as Reiss
- Charlie Campbell as Thomas
The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:
- Voice Director: Lee George
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation: Chris Cason
- Mixer: Neal Malley
- Engineer: Zachary Davis
The English cast (which features returning members) includes:
- Adam McArthur as Saigiku Jouno
- Brian Beacock as Ryunosuke Akutagawa
- Cherami Leigh as Kyouka Izumi, Teruko Okura, Cat
- David Vincent as Ochi Fukuchi
- Erica Lindbeck as Akiko Yosano, Naomi Tanizaki
- Griffin Puatu as Tetchou Suehiro
- Jamieson Price as Yukichi Fukuzawa
- Kaiji Tang as Osamu Dazai
- Lucien Dodge as Kenji Miyazawa
- Max Mittelman as Atsushi Nakajima
- Nicolas Roye as Chuuya Nakahara
- Patrick Seitz as Doppo Kunikida
- Spike Spencer as Junichirou Tanizaki
The dub staff at VERVE Worldwide includes:
- Studio Producer: Jamie Simone
- Producer: Rita Majkut
- Adaptation: Seth Walther
- Voice Director: Kirstie Simone
- Production Manager: Kirstie Simone
- Post Production Supervisor: James Lafferty
- Lead ADR Engineer: Jordan Griffin
- Dialogue Editor: Ryan Johnston
- Mixer: Ernie Sheesley
Crunchyroll also streamed the English dub for the first season.Crunchhyroll began streaming the first two English dubbed episodes for the second season for the anime of late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo's Hana-Kimi manga on Wednesday.
The English cast (which features returning members) includes:
- Katelyn Barr as Mizuki
- Wyatt Baker as Sano
- Dallas Reid as Nakatsu
- Reagan Murdock as Umeda
- Kirsty Johnson as Kinuko
- Justin Briner as Nakao
- Ben Stegmair as Noe
- Tom Henry as Sekime
- Hannah Alyea as Komari
- Aaron Dismuke as Kujo
- Ethan Connor Marshall as Kayashima
The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:
- Studio Producers: Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, Nathanael Harrison
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation Supervisor: Macy Anne Johnson
- Adaptation: Heather Walker
- Adaptation Prep: Stevie Rae Krieger
- Voice Director: Jad Saxton
- Assistant Voice Directors: Hayden Daviau, Ben Stegmair
- Talent Coordination: Tara A. Williams, Brittni Hurley
- Engineering Managers: Gino Palencia, Brandon Peters
- Assistant Engineers: Katie Saltkill, Lyndon Douglas
- Mixer: Andrew Tipps
The company also streamed a dub for the first season.
Source: Crunchyroll, (link 2, link 3, link 4, Liam Dempsey)