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Kaiju Girl Caramelise, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System, More Anime Reveal English Dub Casts, Debuts

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2, Hana-Kimi season 2 Anime

kaiju2.png
Image courtesy of Pony Canyon
©Spica Aoki/KADOKAWA/Project KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE
Crunchyroll revealed English dub casts and premieres for the Kaiju Girl Caramelise (Otome Kaijū Caraméliser) television anime, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System (Tsuihō Sareta Tensei Jū Kishi wa Game Chishiki de Musō Suru) television anime, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 season 2 anime, and the Hana-Kimi season 2 anime on Thursday and Monday.

Crunchyroll begins streaming the English dub for the television anime of Spica Aoki's Kaiju Girl Caramelise manga on Thursday.

The English dub stars:

The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:

jyukishi-kv-us
Image courtesy of 33 USA Inc.
© Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/“The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System” Production Committee
The English dub for the anime of Brocco Lee's manga adaptation of Nekoko's The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System light novel series debuts on Thursday.

The English dub stars:

The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:

wan
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©朝霧カフカ・かないねこ・春河35/KADOKAWA/文豪ストレイドッグス わん!製作委員会
The English dub for Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2, the second season anime based on Kanaineko's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungō Stray Dogs: Woof!) spinoff manga for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise, begins on Thursday.

The English cast (which features returning members) includes:

The dub staff at VERVE Worldwide includes:

Crunchyroll also streamed the English dub for the first season.

Hana-Kimi Season 2
© 中条比紗也・白泉社／「花ざかりの君たちへ」アニメ製作委員会
Crunchhyroll began streaming the first two English dubbed episodes for the second season for the anime of late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo's Hana-Kimi manga on Wednesday.

The English cast (which features returning members) includes:

The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:

The company also streamed a dub for the first season.

Source: Crunchyroll, (link 2, link 3, link 4, Liam Dempsey)

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