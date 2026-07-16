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MediaOCD Adds Kiss×sis, Monster Rancher, Sonic X Anime, More Titles to Discotek Deep Dives Project
posted on by Anita Tai
Also: Mazinger Z, Marmalade Boy, Ultimate Muscle, more
MediaOCD announced on Wednesday the new round of titles that it is adding to its store as part of the Discotek Deep Dives initiative.
The titles the company has added for pre-order in July include:
- Dororo (live-action)
- Go Nagai World
- God Mazinger
- Kekkaishi
- Kiss×sis OAD
- Kiss×sis TV
- Lupin III: Return of Pycal
- Lupin III: Part III The Pink Jacket Adventure
- Lupin III: Part IV: The Italian Adventure (Japanese version)
- Lupin III: Part IV: The Italian Adventure (English version)
- Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie
- Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray
- Lupin the Third: Jigen's Gravestone
- Marmalade Boy (SD-BD)
- Mazinger Z Part 1
- Mazinger Z Part 2
- Monster Rancher (English dubbed version)
- Saint Seiya Classic Movie Collection
- Sonic X (Japanese subbed version)
- Symphogear The Complete First Season
- Symphogear G The Complete Second Season
- Symphogear GX The Complete Third Season
- Symphogear AXZ The Complete Fourth Season
- Symphogear XV The Complete Fifth Season
- Tona-Gura!
- Ultimate Muscle (English dubbed version)
- Unico Double Feature
- Uzumaki (live-action)
MediaOCD announced in January that it has started to carry distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."
Source: Press release