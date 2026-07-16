Prinny Party: Going Overboard! Game Heads West

Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC game to launch in Japan on November 12

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's Prinny Party: Going Overboard! ( Minna de Poitto! Prinny Sugoroku ) party game for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam .

English

Japanese

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Steam

The Switch 2 version supports GameShare and theversion uses Remote Play Together to allow players to play with others who do not own the game. The release will feature English and Japanese audio.

The game will launch in Japan with the title Minna de Poitto! Prinny Sugoroku on November 12.

Prinny Party: Going Overboard! is a 4-player party game where players have to fight, outsmart, or even cooperate with their rivals. Players move around a board to earn experience, build facilities, throw their opponents, and work together to defeat bosses.

NIS America will release Nippon Ichi Software 's Disgaea Mayhem ( Kyо̄ran Makaism ) game in the West as a spinoff in its Disgaea franchise for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PC via Steam on July 23. The game debuted in Japan for Switch 2, Switch, and PS5 on January 29.

Source: Press release