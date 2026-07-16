Shū Okimoto, Koichi Suzuki's Hyōyomi no Victoria Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Image via Amazon Japan © Kodansha, Shu Okimoto, Koichi Suzuki

This year's 33rd issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday artist Shū Okimoto and writer Koichi Suzuki 's Hyōyomi no Victoria (Vote Counter Victoria) manga will end in two chapters.

The story revolves around an election consultant named Tsubasa and a hopeful new politician named Kenzō. Together, they hope to defeat the mayor who has held on to power for four decades.

The duo launched the series in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in June 2024. The magazine credits real-life political consultant Kumiko Suzuka for the original story concept and supervision of the manga. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on April 23 and will ship the seventh volume on July 22.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

The series inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series on Apple TV+ (now known as just Apple TV ) in 2023, as well as a second season, which premiered on January 21.

A television anime based on the manga premiered on April, and will run for half a year. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub .

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally.

The duo then launched the Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second) sequel manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2023, and ended it in April 2024.