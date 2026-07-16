The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novels Listed as Entering Last Arc

Image via Amazon ©Fuurou, Kinta, Earth Star Entertainment

Amazon's listing for the 16th volume of Fuurou 's The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects ( Ryōmin 0-nin Start no Henkyō Ryōshu-sama ) light novel series states the series is entering its last arc. The 16th volume will ship on September 16.

J-Novel Club publishes the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the "slow-life fantasy" story:

Dias finally returns home after decades of war. He's hailed as a hero and promptly rewarded with his own domain...which turns out to be little more than empty plains. Population: zero. Dias, who has only ever known battle, finds himself at a loss. How is he supposed to survive, let alone cultivate his territory into a thriving, prosperous dominion when there's nothing but grass as far as can see? Fortunately for Dias, a horned girl by the name of Alna is about to show him there's more to the plains than meets the eye!

Fuurou began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service on January 20, 2018, and the latest update was on July 10. The Earth Star Novel imprint publishes the novel series with illustrations by Kinta , and Yumbo is drawing the manga adaptation with 15 volumes so far. The franchise has over two million copies in circulation so far.

The light novels' television anime adaptation debuted first on Prime Video in Japan on July 3, before airing on television on July 10. Crunchyroll streams the anime.

Source: Amazon