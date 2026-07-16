Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Franchise's World Tour Concert Performance Comes to Los Angeles on October 22-23

17 cast members revealed for Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – 7th Event World Tour: The Stage

Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise announced on Thursday that the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – 7th Event World Tour: The Stage global tour will come to Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on October 22 at 8:00 p.m. PDT and October 23 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Tickets for the live concert performance go on sale on July 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Image courtesy to Cygames © Cygames, Inc.

Image courtesy of Cygames © Cygames, Inc.

The cast includes:

The tour had its first event in Tokyo on June 20-21. The tour will have stops in Los Angeles, London, Seoul, and Yokohama. This marks the first time the franchise 's live musical events will be performed globally.

The 6th EVENT The New Frontier ran in Saitama in May 2025 and October 2025.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game launched in English for iOS and Android devices on June 26, 2025. The game won Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025 event last December.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

Source: Press release