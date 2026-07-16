Yūgo Kobayashi's New Manga Delayed Again, Aoashi Brotherfoot Spinoff Manga Changes to Weekly Serialization

The official X/Twitter account for Yūgo Kobayashi 's Aoashi manga revealed on Thursday that the start of his planned new manga has been pushed back by six months, due to some circumstances. In addition, Aoashi Brotherfoot , the spinoff to the Aoashi manga, will be serialized weekly starting this month in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine. Before the announcement, the manga published new chapters in the magazine once a month. In a message by Kobayashi, he added that he had already finished enough material for four volumes of Aoashi Brotherfoot , and he plans to add two more, finishing the series in six compiled book volumes.





Image via Amazon ©Yūgo Kobayashi, Shogakukan

Kobayashi's new manga was initially announced for launch this spring, but was delayed. The new manga was then announced for launch this summer, before this latest delay.

The Aoashi Brotherfoot spinoff manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in July 2021. The manga centers on the character Shun Aoi, and originally ran for five chapters. The manga was compiled into one book volume in August 2021. The manga resumed serialization on April 6. Shogakukan published the manga's second volume on June 30.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in January 2015, and ended it with its 40th volume, which shipped in Japan in August 2025. Naohiko Ueno is credited for research and original story collaboration up to the manga's 17th volume. The series won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2020.

Titan Manga started releasing the manga in English in omnibus format on June 9.

The second season of the television anime of Aoashi will premiere on October 4 on NHK Educational . Crunchyroll will stream the new season.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kobayashi launched the Fermat no Ryōri manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on June 30. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2025. REMOW streamed the anime as it aired.