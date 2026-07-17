Final Fantasy Resonance Game Posts New Trailer

Pre-orders open for Switch, Switch 2 digital standard, deluxe edition of game

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Friday for Final Fantasy Resonance , a new HD-2D offline game based on the first story arc of the defunct Final Fantasy Brave Exvius smartphone game.

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Image courtesy of Square Enix © SQUARE ENIX

Square Enix also began accepting pre-orders for the Switch and Switch 2 digital standard and deluxe edition versions of the game on Friday.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on Windows on October 22.

Square Enix describes the story of Final Fantasy Resonance :

The Kingdom of Knights, Grandshelt. Its people lived peaceful lives, blessed by the power of crystals. Rain, commander of the airship squadron, receives a royal decree—investigate the Earth Shrine, where the magical barrier protecting it has waned, and determine the cause together with Lasswell, his childhood friend and deputy commander. Upon reaching the innermost chamber of the shrine, the two encounter a mysterious man clad in black armor. Overwhelmed by his immense power, Rain and Lasswell are defeated, and the Earth Crystal is shattered before their eyes. Though Rain and Lasswell narrowly survive, their airship is wrecked, and their comrades have fallen… When Rain and Lasswell return, they find Grandshelt under attack by the armored man—Veritas of the Dark. They manage to rescue the king, but once again suffer a crushing defeat. To protect the remaining Crystals scattered across the world, Rain and Lasswell set out on a journey in pursuit of Veritas of the Dark, joined by Fina, the mysterious girl they met in Grandshelt. At this moment, none of them could have imagined the turbulent fate that awaited them. And so, their quest began…

The game will have a Collector's Edition, which includes Digital Deluxe Edition bonus items, an artbook, soundtrack, and Final Fantasy Trading Card Game promotional card. The bonus items in the Digital Deluxe Edition include a Magitek Armor Key for a magitek armor appearance for a chocobo, an "Archwitch's Grimoire," and items to aid players in the start of their journey such as potions, ethers, and phoenix downs. The game also has a pre-order bonus that includes a weapon, armor, and a magiktek airship passkey.

The game will be available with audio languages in Japanese and English.

The game stars:

Square Enix describes the game as a "full-fledged console-quality RPG experience." The company previously released a similar HD-2D offline console title Octopath Traveler 0 based on the smartphone game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent last December.

The English version of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius ended service in October 2024. The Japanese version ended service in October 2025. The company stated at the time that it would be difficult to continue maintaining the app.

Square Enix released the original Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game for iOS and Android in Japan in October 2015. The game launched in North America in June 2016.

Gumi subsidiary A-Lim developed Final Fantasy Brave Exvius , and it draws inspiration from A-Lim's previous Brave Frontier smartphone game. The game features art by Yoshitaka Amano . Players form five-character parties composed of characters from the Final Fantasy franchise and tackle dungeons, with the ultimate goal of defeating bosses, gaining experience, and earning money.

Square Enix released the War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius ( Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Genei Sensō ) smartphone tactical role-playing game spinoff of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius in Japan in November 2019, and worldwide in March 2020. The game ended service on May 28.

Source: Press release