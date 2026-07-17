Kei Sanbe Launches Aria's Adventures in Miracleland Manga

Manga centers on girl who can't fit in who wakes up on seemingly uninhabited island

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype digital magazine revealed on Thursday that Kei Sanbe is launching a new manga titled Aria's Adventures in Miracleland ( Kiseki no Shima no Aria ) on Friday. The first chapter is available on the KadoComi website.

Image via KadoComi © Kei Sanbe, Kadokawa

The manga centers on a girl who can't seem to fit in anywhere, and who only trusts her father. Tasked by her father as a lookout while he commits a crime, the job develops into a robbery and murder, which now involves the girl, who is taken away. When she wakes up, it is on a seemingly uninhabited island.

Sanbe launched The 13th Footprint ( 13-kai Me no Ashiato ) manga on Comic Newtype in March 2023, and ended it in December 2025. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on March 10. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Sanbe launched another manga in March 2023 titled Reto the Protector in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine. Square Enix 's Manga UP! is publishing the manga digitally in English.

Sanbe most recently launched the Snow Drop ~Anata no Shi o Nozomimasu~ (Snow Drop ~I Desire Your Death~) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in November 2025.

Sanbe serialized ERASED ( Boku dake ga Inai Machi ) from 2012 to March 2016, and serialized a spinoff manga from June to November 2016. The manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 'Reader Award' in 2014, the Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, and 2017's Seiun comic award. Yen Press has released the manga in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2016. Netflix also produced a Japanese live-action series adaptation that premiered in December 2017.

Sanbe launched the For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017, and ended it in July 2022. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. Sanbe also launched the Island in a Puddle ( Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima ) manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in November 2019 and ended it in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Source: Comic NewType

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.