Let's Play Webcomic's Season 4 Sets July 22 Return on Tapas

Image via Rocketship Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Let's Play Production Committee

Rocketship Entertainment announced on Thursday that Leeanne M. Krecic 's (aka Mongie) Let's Play webcomic will officially return with Season 4 on Tapas on July 22.

While Mongie previously confirmed last September the webcomic would resume after the conclusion of the anime adaptation, no launch date had been announced until now. A pre-launch episode is already available on Tapas ahead of the full Season 4 debut.

Rocketship said the return of Let's Play will be celebrated during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 later this month, where Mongie will appear throughout the convention. Fans attending the event can receive a free print featuring the new Season 4 cover art signed by the creator, while the publisher will also offer the first five print volumes, including rare gamer variant covers, and limited-edition merchandise.

More details about the series' return are expected to be shared during the convention.

Published initially on WEBTOON from 2016 to 2022 across three seasons, Let's Play became one of the platform's most popular titles, amassing more than 5 million subscribers, over 700 million total views, and earning a nomination for Best Webcomic at the 2019 Eisner Awards.

Mongie announced in November 2022 that she would no longer update the comic on WEBTOON due to numerous reasons involving the WEBTOON platform, including claims of lack of marketing on the platform and pay disparities. Mongie said in October 2023 the series would return in fall 2025.

Rocketship Entertainment publishes the webcomic in print, and it describes the story:

She's young, single and about to achieve her dream of creating incredible video games. But then life throws her a one-two punch: a popular streamer gives her first game a scathing review. Even worse she finds out that same troublesome critic is now her new neighbor! A funny, sexy and all-too-real story about gaming, memes and social anxiety. Come for the plot, stay for the doggo.

Fans can read the webtoon on Tapas. The series is no longer available on WEBTOON .

OLM 's anime adaptation debuted on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block in October, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Press release