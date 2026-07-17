Manga Plus Adds Tabireco's Baby Road Trippers Manga

Manga launched in August 2024

Image via Amazon © Tabireco, Shueisha

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus platform added Tabireco 's Baby Road Trippers ( Baby Shachū Hackers ) manga on Thursday. The manga's first 20 chapters are available immediately.

MANGA Plus describes the manga:

“I find school kinda stifling.” Fuji Yonagi is a high school girl who struggles to fit in with her class and finds school a bit stifling. Fuji has been “car camping” in her backyard as a way to unwind, but after her encounter with Asahi Ichinose―an extroverted girl from the same school who happens to have a driver's license―her days are suddenly filled with new possibilities! High school girls meet car camping!! A special coming-of-age outdoor girls' story, all connected by cars!!

Tabireco launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in August 2024. Shueisha released the manga's third compiled book volume on March 18, and will release the fourth volume on August 19.

Tabireco launched the The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him manga on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web manga website in July 2022, and ended it in January 2024. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2024. Seven Seas licensed the series, and released the third volume in June 2025.