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North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
Witch Watch, DAN DA DAN anime; Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart, Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 14
DAN DA DAN Season 2 BDCite Shout! Studios US$54.98 July 14
DAN DA DAN Season 2 Collector's Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Shout! Studios US$54.98 July 14
Witch Watch Season 1 BDPlease Shout! Studios US$49.98 July 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akira Failing in Love Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 17-18Cite Seven Seas US$19.99 July 14
Beyblade X GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
Case Closed GN 99Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
Catnaps, Catnaps, Everywhere! GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 July 14
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 15Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 14
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 8Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 14
DRAGON CIRCUS GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 July 14
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 July 14
Drawing From Your Memory GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 14
The Drops of God: New World Omnibus GNPlease Kodansha USA US$19.95 July 14
Firefly Wedding GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 14
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 13Please One Peace Books US$12.95 July 14
Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 14
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 July 14
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 14
I Want to End This Love Game GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 14
Last Samurai Standing GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 14
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 15Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 14
Marriage to the Wolf: An Interspecies Union GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 14
May I Have a Taste? GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 14
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 14
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 14
My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 14
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 July 14
Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 July 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 31Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 14
Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 14
Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 5Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akira Failing in Love GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 14Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 14
Beyblade X GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Blue Summer Haze GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 14
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 14
Case Closed GN 99Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Catnaps, Catnaps, Everywhere! GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 8Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 14
DRAGON CIRCUS GN 1Please Vertical US$8.99 July 14
Drawing From Your Memory GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 14
Firefly Wedding GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 13Please One Peace Books US$9.99 July 14
Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 14
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
I Have a Crush at Work GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 14
I Want to End This Love Game GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
Kaijū Kamui GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 14
Kirby manga Mania GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14
Last Samurai Standing GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 14
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
Marriage to the Wolf: An Interspecies Union GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
May I Have a Taste? GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 14
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 14
My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 14
Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 July 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 31Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 July 14
Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince With All Her Heart GN 4Please Tokyopop US$9.99 July 14
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 14
Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 6Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$15.99 July 14
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 14
Date A Live Novel 16Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
High School DxD Novel 18Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 14
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 11Please Yen Press US$15.99 July 14
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.99 July 14
Liar, Liar Novel 18Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 14
Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 July 14
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 July 14
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 16Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 29Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
So I'm a Spider, So What? Ex Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
Spy Classroom Short Story Collection Novel 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 10Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 6Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14
Who Killed the Hero? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 15
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 34AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 13
Date A Live Novel 16Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 16
Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
High School DxD Novel 18Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 14
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World: Omnibus Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$24.99 July 14
Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 16
Liar, Liar Novel 18Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Otherside Picnic Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 13
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 16Please Yen Press US$7.99 July 14
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 29Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! Novels 1-3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 each July 15
Space Orc: Barbarian Raider of the Stars, Aiming for the Queen! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
Spy Classroom Short Story Collection Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Who Killed the Hero? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 16

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fluffy Café in Another World Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 16
High School DxD Novel 18Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 14
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 July 14
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 4Please Yen Press US$25.98 July 14
My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 16
Reborn as an Assassin's Apprentice Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 16
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 10Please Yen Press US$25.98 July 14
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 8Please Yen Press US$25.98 July 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Culdcept Begins Switch gamePlease neos US$44.99 July 16
Culdcept Begins Switch 2 gameCite neos US$54.99 July 16
D-topia Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Annapurna Interactive US$19.99 July 16


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 28-July 4
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