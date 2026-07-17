News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
Witch Watch, DAN DA DAN anime; Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart, Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 14
|DAN DA DAN Season 2 BDCite
|Shout! Studios
|US$54.98
|July 14
|DAN DA DAN Season 2 Collector's Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Shout! Studios
|US$54.98
|July 14
|Witch Watch Season 1 BDPlease
|Shout! Studios
|US$49.98
|July 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akira Failing in Love Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 17-18Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|July 14
|Beyblade X GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|Case Closed GN 99Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|Catnaps, Catnaps, Everywhere! GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 14
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 14
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 14
|DRAGON CIRCUS GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|July 14
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Drawing From Your Memory GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 14
|The Drops of God: New World Omnibus GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.95
|July 14
|Firefly Wedding GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 14
|Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 13Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|July 14
|Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 14
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 14
|I Want to End This Love Game GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Last Samurai Standing GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 14
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 14
|Marriage to the Wolf: An Interspecies Union GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 14
|May I Have a Taste? GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 14
|Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 14
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 14
|My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 14
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|July 14
|Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 14
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 31Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 14
|Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akira Failing in Love GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 14Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 14
|Beyblade X GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
|Blue Summer Haze GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 14
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 14
|Case Closed GN 99Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
|Catnaps, Catnaps, Everywhere! GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 14
|DRAGON CIRCUS GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Drawing From Your Memory GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Firefly Wedding GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 13Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 14
|I Want to End This Love Game GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
|I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Kaijū Kamui GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 14
|Kirby manga Mania GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
|Last Samurai Standing GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Marriage to the Wolf: An Interspecies Union GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|May I Have a Taste? GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 14
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 14
|My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 14
|Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 14
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 31Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|July 14
|Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
|The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince With All Her Heart GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|July 14
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 14
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|July 14
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Date A Live Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|High School DxD Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 14
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|July 14
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Liar, Liar Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 14
|Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|July 14
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|July 14
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 29Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Ex Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|Spy Classroom Short Story Collection Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
|Who Killed the Hero? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 15
|A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 34AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 13
|Date A Live Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 16
|Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|High School DxD Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 14
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World: Omnibus Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|July 14
|Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 16
|Liar, Liar Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Otherside Picnic Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 13
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 14
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 29Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! Novels 1-3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99 each
|July 15
|Space Orc: Barbarian Raider of the Stars, Aiming for the Queen! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
|Spy Classroom Short Story Collection Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
|The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Who Killed the Hero? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 16
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fluffy Café in Another World Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 16
|High School DxD Novel 18Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 14
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|July 14
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|July 14
|My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 16
|Reborn as an Assassin's Apprentice Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 16
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|July 14
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|July 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Culdcept Begins Switch gamePlease
|neos
|US$44.99
|July 16
|Culdcept Begins Switch 2 gameCite
|neos
|US$54.99
|July 16
|D-topia Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Annapurna Interactive
|US$19.99
|July 16
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.