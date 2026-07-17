North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 12-18

Years after Jirou's concert at the school festival in Season 4, Eri is now all grown up.

― 10 years of My Hero Academia hasn't stopped the fans' appetite for more. Weeks before taking home Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, we got more in My Hero Academia: More. A whole reunion with the older cast and a long-awaited confession? Yes please! Toss in more seasons of Vigilantes , and you h...