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Seven Seas to Release Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz: The Classic Manga Collection
posted on by Alex Mateo
Seven Seas announced on Friday that it has licensed Kazuo Umezz's (or Kazuo Umezu) Ultraman manga. The company will release the series in large-trim hardcover as Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz: The Classic Manga Collection in July 2027.
The company describes the story:
Serialized with the 1966 TV broadcast, the classic sci-fi hit Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz: The Classic Manga Collection features fierce battles with series-popular kaiju and pieces from the original release. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of this fantastic adaptation of everyone's favorite sci-fi hero by legendary horror author, Kazuo Umezz (The Drifting Classroom, Reptilia)!
The manga debuted in 1966 alongside the original tokusatsu series, and it ended in 1967.
A documentary film titled The Origin of Ultraman for Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman tokusatsu franchise opened on July 3. The documentary celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Ultraman franchise.
Eiji Tsuburaya founded the Tsuburaya Productions company in 1963, which is best known for producing the Ultraman tokusatsu franchise, and is still producing new shows and films for the franchise to this day.
Source: Email correspondence