Seven Seas to Release Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz: The Classic Manga Collection

Company releases 1966 manga in large-trim hardcover in July 2027

Seven Seas announced on Friday that it has licensed Kazuo Umezz's (or Kazuo Umezu ) Ultraman manga. The company will release the series in large-trim hardcover as Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz: The Classic Manga Collection in July 2027.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Kazuo Umezz

The company describes the story:

Serialized with the 1966 TV broadcast, the classic sci-fi hit Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz: The Classic Manga Collection features fierce battles with series-popular kaiju and pieces from the original release. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of this fantastic adaptation of everyone's favorite sci-fi hero by legendary horror author, Kazuo Umezz ( The Drifting Classroom , Reptilia )!

The manga debuted in 1966 alongside the original tokusatsu series, and it ended in 1967.

A documentary film titled The Origin of Ultraman for Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman tokusatsu franchise opened on July 3. The documentary celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Ultraman franchise .

Eiji Tsuburaya founded the Tsuburaya Productions company in 1963, which is best known for producing the Ultraman tokusatsu franchise , and is still producing new shows and films for the franchise to this day.

Source: Email correspondence