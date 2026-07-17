Solo Leveling, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Pop-Up Store to Open in New York in August

"System Sync" store to run from August 14-30 will feature merch, photo installations, stamp rally

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Ize Press announced on Friday it will open a limited-time pop-up store dedicated to Solo Leveling and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint in New York City from August 14 to August 30.

Named System Sync, the pop-up will be located at 238 E 6th Street in Manhattan and is timed to coincide with Anime NYC on August 20-23. The event celebrates the two bestselling Korean fantasy franchises, with the store name referencing the "system" mechanics featured in both series.

Visitors will be able to purchase English editions of the comics and novels alongside exclusive merchandise, including glow-in-the-dark Solo Leveling apparel, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint shirts created specifically for the event, and imported merchandise from South Korea.

The list of goods includes:

Acrylic items such as keychains, standees, and plates

T-shirts and hoodies

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint figures

figures Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint hanging scrolls

hanging scrolls Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint plush keychains

plush keychains Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint photocard packs

photocard packs Solo Leveling bookends

bookends Solo Leveling enamel pins

enamel pins Solo Leveling desk mats

The store will also offer themed photo installations, purchase-based rewards, a stamp rally with Anime NYC , collectible bookmarks and stickers, and bonus gifts for attendees who visit in cosplay .

Ize Press, the English print publisher for both series, explains both franchises:

Solo Leveling , the international juggernaut that has become one of the most successful webcomic and anime franchises of the decade, follows Jinwoo's rise from the world's weakest hunter to humanity's most powerful force. Meanwhile, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint has earned widespread acclaim for its inventive blend of action, fantasy, and meta-storytelling, following Dokja as the world around him transforms into the very novel he has spent years reading. These two series are regarded as masterpieces by fans of dungeon crawlers, LitRPG sagas, and survival fantasy stories.

Source: Press release