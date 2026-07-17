Teaser Videos for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series A Bona Fide Killer Unveiled

Trailers contrast protagonist Bona's ruthless efficiency in eliminating criminals with her ordinary struggles at home

Image via MBC's X/Twitter account © MBC

Korean broadcasting studio MBC released two teaser trailers on July 9 and July 16 for its upcoming live-action series A Bona Fide Killer, offering a closer look at the double life of its assassin protagonist ahead of the series' July 31 debut.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, A Bona Fide Killer stars Hyo-jin Gong as Bona Yoo, a professional assassin who balances her deadly missions with the everyday challenges of being a working mother and daughter-in-law. The newly released teaser videos contrast her ruthless efficiency in eliminating criminals with her more ordinary struggles at home, including enduring criticism from her mother-in-law.

The videos also introduce Joon-won Jung as Bona's husband Taesung Kwon, a devoted journalist who unknowingly begins investigating the mysterious vigilante responsible for a string of killings. Meanwhile, detective Dongjin Lee, played by Sang-yi Lee, closes in on the elusive killer, unaware that the target of his investigation is someone close to him.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Yu Bona is no ordinary mom returning to the office after maternity leave. For her first assignment back she heads to a rooftop, points a sniper rifle at her target in a nearby hotel room, and “bang!” the legendary assassin “Kingfisher” is back. But as Bona takes on a series of new targets, her news reporter husband Taesung is ordered to investigate Kingfisher's return, and as the bodies pile up, the line between personal and professional slowly starts to blur.

The webtoon, created by GUM and YOON, has been serialized since 2022 on Kakao webtoon. The official English version of the webtoon is available on Tapas. Season 3 of the webtoon ended last September, and the webtoon will return with Season 4 on July 27.

Source: Money Today (Kyung-ho Lee)