Tomb Raider King: End Line Sequel Launches in English Across 4 Major Webtoon Platforms

Sequel continues story of Joo-heon Seo after events of original series

Image via WEBTOON's website © 3B2S, yuns, SAN.G 2019/REDICE STUDIO

Tomb Raider King : End Line has officially launched in English on WEBTOON, Tapas, Tappytoon, and Manta as of July 14, bringing the sequel to the franchise to readers across multiple digital platforms simultaneously.

The sequel first debuted in South Korea on Kakao Page , with the webtoon launching on July 5, followed by the web novel on July 6. It continues the story of Joo-heon Seo after the original series, expanding the franchise into a multiverse-spanning adventure.

The story of the new series reads (Note: the below summary contains spoilers for the original series):

The hero who saved the world and the King of all the Relics, the Majesty Jooheon Suh. He lives a “peaceful” life exploring and raiding tombs for the sake of his future daughter until he is prompted by the Rule Book to take part in the Majesty War. Initially dismissive, Jooheon intends to ignore the Rule Book's odd demand until his daughter's existence is removed from this world. With the knowledge that god-rank relics are behind his daughter's disappearance, Jooheon takes a stance against the relics and fights against the anomalies brought about by his strange encounter with the Rule Book. Even if he must face literal gods, Jooheon will stop at nothing to bring back what was his.

Originally serialized as a web novel from 2016 to 2018, Tomb Raider King amassed more than 120 million views before receiving a webtoon adaptation, which ran from 2019 to 2023 and surpassed 500 million views.

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King?

The franchise's animated series adaptation is directed by Seung Wook Woo at STUDIO EEK , with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as character designer and chief animation director. Music is composed by Ju Young Kim , while Korean girl group QWER performs the opening theme song "Show Down."

The Korean-animated series began airing with a Japanese dub in Japan on the Fuji TV channel on July 8 at 25:15 (effectively, July 9 at 1:15 a.m.) under the localized title Tōkutsuō , and it also runs on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and released the 14th volume on April 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G 's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: WEBTOON