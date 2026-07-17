Voice Actress Yukiko Nikaido Dies at 87

The son of actress and voice actress Yukiko Nikaido announced on Facebook on Friday that Nikaido died on July 3 of old age. She was 87.

Nikaido's son Sōsuke Yagyū announced the news on the Facebook page of Yatsugatake Club, a Yamanashi-based horticulture facility, restaurant, and gallery. Nikaido served as the first president of the facility.

In his announcement, Yagyū stated Nikaido had been in a nursing home for 11 years prior to her death.

Nikaido was born in Tokyo in 1938. She trained at the Haiyuza Theatre Company and after graduation starred in many afternoon serialized dramas.

After her first son was born, she focused on voice acting. She is best known for her role as Fujiko Mine in the first Lupin the 3rd television anime series that aired in 1971-1972. She also voiced Anna in Marco - From the Apennines to the Andes and From the Apennines to the Andes: The Movie , and Sugaru in Kamui Gaiden: Tsukihigai no Maki .

