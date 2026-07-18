'Even the Student Council Has Its Holes!' Anime Reveals More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Muchimaro 's Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ( There is also a hole in the student organization! ) four-panel manga announced two cast members for the series (with character promotional videos and character visuals) on July 11 and 18.

Haruka Shiraishi plays Hisako Kotobuki:



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Miyu Tomita plays Komaro Michinoku:

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Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In a student council filled with weirdos, one new member is about to have a hell of a school year! Mizunoe Ume just wanted to avoid repeating a grade when he joined the student council. After all, it seemed like an easy fix to his current academic problems. But then, he met his fellow council members. Each of them is eccentric in their own way—one's an airhead, another's scary, one's secretly a pervert, but all in all, they're just really weird! Yet somehow, they're also oddly cute and endearing. Which means Mizunoe is stuck with them and all the chaos they bring to the table. Get ready for a slice-of-life manga that's irresistibly charming, quirky, and a little bit naughty!

Shōgo Sakata stars as the protagonist Mizunoe Ume.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Ōmuro-ke , Gourmet Girl Graffiti , Nisekoi - False Love , Promise of Wizard ) is directing the anime at Passione , Ryo Imamura ( ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) is designing the characters, and Masahiro Yokotani ( Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Beelzebub, The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts.

The anime will premiere in October.

Muchimaro launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2022. Kodansha shipped the 12th compiled book volume on March 17. Seven Seas will ship the first volume on September 8. K MANGA also publishes the series in English digitally.

The manga received an animated ad in July 2024. The manga won in the print category of the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2023.

Muchimaro 's It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen ( Yo ga Yo nara! ) manga serialized on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website from June 2020 to October 2021. Seven Seas released the manga's three volumes in English.