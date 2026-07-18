Final Fantasy XIV Game's Mobile Version to End Service in China on September 30

Image via Final Fantasy XIV Mobile game's website © SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile

Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV

andannounced on Friday that, the mobile version of'sMMORPG, will end service in the Chinese mainland on September 30.

Additionally, the companies seemingly canceled the planned global version of the game, stating, "To everyone who has been looking forward to the global version, we also offer our sincere apologies for being unable to meet your expectations."

The companies explained, "Due to adjustments in business operations and changes in the market environment, Tencent and Square Enix have, through amicable negotiation, decided to terminate the licensing agreement" for the mobile game.

For the Chinese mainland version of the game, in-game top-ups and new user registrations were suspended on Friday. The game will end service on September 30, and forums and customer support will close on October 15.

Square Enix first announced the planned mobile version of the game in November 2024. Tencent subsidiary Lightspeed Studios ( PUBG Mobile ) developed the mobile version, and the game launched in China in June 2025. The game had planned to have a global launch sometime after the launch in China.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PlayStation 3 in August 2013, on PlayStation 4 in April 2014, on PlayStation 5 in May 2020, and on Xbox Series X|S in March 2024.

Square Enix has since released five expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, "Endwalker" in December 2021, and "Dawntrail" in July 2024. An upcoming expansion titled "Evercold" will launch in January 2027.

The game has recorded just under 35 million registered accounts worldwide as of April 24.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV Mobile game's website