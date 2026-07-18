Flower and Asura Manga Ends in August

Coming-of-age series launched in June 2021, inspired anime in January 2025

Image via Amazon Japan © Ayano Takeda, Musshu, Shueisha

The August issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Friday that writer Ayano Takeda and artist Musshu will end their Flower and Asura ( Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ) manga in the magazine's next issue on August 19.

The manga's coming-of-age story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiro! ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and shipped the 10th volume on March 18.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in January 2025. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



