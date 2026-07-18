News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Magical Girl Witch Trials Switch version debuts at #2, Echoes of Aincrad at #5
Japan's Game Ranking: July 6-12
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo
|July 2
|126,073
|519,451
|2
|NSw
|Magical Girl Witch Trials
|Re,AER
|July 9
|21,283
|21,283
|3
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|20,827
|1,457,949
|4
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|Ubisoft
|July 9
|17,152
|17,152
|5
|PS5
|Echoes of Aincrad
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|16,092
|16,092
|6
|NSw 2
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|15,644
|15,644
|7
|NSw 2
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok
|Cygames
|July 9
|12,544
|12,544
|8
|NSw
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|11,251
|11,251
|9
|NSw
|Crazy Cha!n -Elpis no Kusari-
|Idea Factory
|July 9
|9,874
|9,874
|10
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|8,917
|168,513
|11
|PS5
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok
|Cygames
|July 9
|6,906
|6,906
|12
|NSw 2
|Star Fox
|Nintendo
|June 26
|5,836
|57,904
|13
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|5,547
|1,082,196
|14
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|4,607
|2,989,889
|15
|NSw
|Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō!
|Konami
|July 2
|3,661
|64,089
|16
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|3,487
|50,941
|17
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,478
|4,236,629
|18
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|2,463
|75,572
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,334
|4,555,458
|20
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,095
|8,454,840
Source: Famitsu