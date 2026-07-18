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Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Magical Girl Witch Trials Switch version debuts at #2, Echoes of Aincrad at #5

Japan's Game Ranking: July 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo July 2 126,073 519,451
2NSw Magical Girl Witch Trials Re,AER July 9 21,283 21,283
3NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 20,827 1,457,949
4PS5 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Ubisoft July 9 17,152 17,152
5PS5 Echoes of Aincrad Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 16,092 16,092
6NSw 2 Digimon Story: Time Stranger Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 15,644 15,644
7NSw 2 Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Cygames July 9 12,544 12,544
8NSw Digimon Story: Time Stranger Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 11,251 11,251
9NSw Crazy Cha!n -Elpis no Kusari- Idea Factory July 9 9,874 9,874
10NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 8,917 168,513
11PS5 Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Cygames July 9 6,906 6,906
12NSw 2 Star Fox Nintendo June 26 5,836 57,904
13NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 5,547 1,082,196
14NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 4,607 2,989,889
15NSw Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō! Konami July 2 3,661 64,089
16NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 3,487 50,941
17NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,478 4,236,629
18NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 2,463 75,572
19NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,334 4,555,458
20NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,095 8,454,840

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 29-July 5
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