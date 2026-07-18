News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 6-12
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Detective Conan returns from break last week, ranks 2nd
The live-action film Kingdom Special Edition aired on NTV on Friday, July 10 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and earned a 5.5% rating.
The first part of the 2025 Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 10 at 10:55 a.m. JST, and earned a 1.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 12 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 11 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 12 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|July 10 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|July 11 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|July 12 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 11 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 11 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|July 11 (Sat)
|08:10
|24 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 11 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)