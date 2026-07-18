Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 6-12

The live-action film Kingdom Special Edition aired on NTV on Friday, July 10 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and earned a 5.5% rating.

The first part of the 2025 Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 10 at 10:55 a.m. JST, and earned a 1.8% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)