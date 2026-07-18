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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 6-12

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Detective Conan returns from break last week, ranks 2nd

The live-action film Kingdom Special Edition aired on NTV on Friday, July 10 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and earned a 5.5% rating.

The first part of the 2025 Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 10 at 10:55 a.m. JST, and earned a 1.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 12 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.2
Detective Conan NTV July 11 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 12 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV July 10 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
3.0
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV July 11 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV July 12 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.5
Doraemon TV Asahi July 11 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 11 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Bluey NHK-E July 11 (Sat) 08:10 24 min.
1.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 11 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 29-July 5
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