Tune in to the Midnight Heart Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast, 2027 Debut

NBC Universal revealed on Saturday the second season of the television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga will debut in 2027. NBC Universal also confirmed the mostly returning staff, and revealed more cast and a visual.

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©五十嵐正邦・講談社/「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Ami Koshimizu as Riina Yamabuki, Arisu's older sister and the eldest daughter of the Yamabuki family. She has a complex over her short stature.

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©五十嵐正邦・講談社/「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

Kaede Hondo as Mito Yamabuki, Arisu's younger sister. She has a cheerful personality, and is much more relaxed than her hot-tempered older sister and eccentric older brother.

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©五十嵐正邦・講談社/「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

Masayuki Takahashi ( Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig ) is returning to direct the anime at Gekkō , and Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord ) is returning to oversee and write the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Bakuman. ) is returning as the character designer. Kuniyuki Takahashi is returning to compose the music.

Akira Nagasaki is the new color designer, having worked on color coordination for the first season. Azusa Sasaki was the color designer for the first season. Other main staff members are returning for the second season.

Image courtesy of NBC Universal ©五十嵐正邦・講談社/「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

The first season premiered on January 6, and aired on Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's newly announced "Ka-Anival!!" programming block that airs on Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime also aired on BS Asahi starting on January 9. The anime's 12th and final episode aired on March 24. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and it also streamed an English dub.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by “Apollo.” However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation. Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out?

Igarashi ( Senryū Girl , Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. The 14th compiled book volume will ship on August 17. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and released the eighth volume on July 7.

Source: Press release