Bleach Mirrors High Mobile Game's Trailer Reveals 3 New Characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled an overview trailer for the Bleach Mirrors High mobile game on Saturday. The trailer reveals characters Maiko Tokishima, Giro Hando, and Naru Jurinna.

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The video also showcases card-based battles as well as avatar and Zanpakuto customization.

Yū Sasahara is voicing Maiko Tokishima, Shōgo Batori is voicing Giro Hando, and Fūka Izumi is voicing Naru Jurinna.

The game will have a closed beta test that will run from July 22 to 29.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls , the new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise , launched in March 2025.

KLab 's Bleach Soul Puzzle game launched for iOS and Android in September 2024, and ended service on April 14.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity , the fourth and final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, will debut on July 25. Viz Media and Fathom Entertainment screened in advance the anime's first three episodes in U.S. theaters on June 25-29.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.