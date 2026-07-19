Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for New Seasons of Mushoku Tensei, 100 Girlfriends, You and I Are Polar Opposites

English dubs for all 3 series debut on Sunday

Crunchyroll will begin streaming English dubs for the following anime on Sunday:

The service has also announced the English dub casts for the new seasons.

©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

The English dub cast for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime season debuted on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 5 at 24:00 (effectively July 5 at 12:00 a.m.), and later aired on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto .

Image via 100 Girlfriends anime's website ©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The English dub cast for the third season of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and also airs on Sun TV and BS11 .

Image courtesy of Shochiku © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

The English dub cast for the second season of You and I Are Polar Opposites includes:

The following cast members provide additional voices: Taylor Murphy , Sydney Novosad , Sonny Franks , Christian Thorsen , Charles Nguyen , Dusty Feeney , Veronica Laux , Lisette Monique Diaz , Kirsty Johnson , Aiden Call , Nicholas Markgraf , Ethan Connor Marshall, and Kevin D. Thelwell .

The staff for the dub includes:

The anime's second season debuted on July 5 on MBS and TBS and 26 other networks and airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)