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Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for New Seasons of Mushoku Tensei, 100 Girlfriends, You and I Are Polar Opposites
posted on by Adriana Hazra & Anita Tai
Crunchyroll will begin streaming English dubs for the following anime on Sunday:
- The third season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III
- The third television anime season of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
- The second season of the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa's romantic comedy manga You and I Are Polar Opposites (Seihantaina Kimi to Boku)
The service has also announced the English dub casts for the new seasons.
The English dub cast for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III includes:
- Lindsay Seidel as Eris
- Rachel Robinson as Ghislaine
- Bradley Gareth as Gal
- Katie Otten as Nina
- Cory Koehler as Auber
- Rowan Gilvie as Gino
- Seth Magill as Timothy
- Sean Letourneau as Jamel
- Madeleine Morris as Rudeus
- Weston Loy, Tom Aglio, Dorian Cantu, Tom Henry, Stephen E. Moellering, Charles Nguyen, Saige Holst, Sara Ragsdale, Marwa Elda as Sword Saints
The English dub crew includes:
- Studio: Crunchyroll
- Studio Producers: Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, Nathanael Harrison
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation Supervisor: Tyler Walker
- Adaptation: Jared Smith
- Adaptation Prep: Ry McKeand
- Voice Director: Jeremy Inman
- Assistant Voice Directors: Michael Stimac, Aaron Campbell
- Talent Coordination: Tara A. Williams, Brittni Hurley
- Engineering Managers: Gino Palencia, Brandon Peters
- Engineer: Seth Aulds
- Assistant Engineers: Darius Blackmon, August Cline, Michael Nicholson
- Mixer: James Baker (William Dewell for the series)
The anime season debuted on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 5 at 24:00 (effectively July 5 at 12:00 a.m.), and later aired on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto.
The English dub cast for the third season of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You includes:
- Travis Mullenix as Rentaro
- Lacey Deline as Chiyo
- Corey Pettit as Hahari
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Hakari
- Rebecca Chiara Marano as Iku
- Ariel Graham as Karane
- Emi Lo as Kurumi
- Lindsay Sheppard as Kusuri
- Jessica Peterson as Mei
- Marianne Bray as Meme
- Bryn Apprill as Mimimi
- Molly Zhang as Momoji
- Maganda Marie as Naddy
- Cassie Ewulu as Nano
- Sara Ragsdale as Shizuka
- Mikaela Krantz as Yamame
- Kenny James as Love God
- Jim Foronda as Narrator
- Marcus Stimac as Hiro
- Gerard Caster, Dani Chambers, Reshel Mae, Kiane Chula King, Daniela Valkova, Vanessa Benoit as additional voices
The English dub crew includes:
- Studio: Crunchyroll
- Studio Producers: Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, Nathanael Harrison
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Macy Anne Johnson
- Adaptation Prep: Jennifer Alyx
- Voice Director: Helena Walstrom
- Assistant Voice Directors: Kevin D. Thelwell, Michael Stimac
- Talent Coordination: Tara A. Williams, Brittni Hurley
- Engineering Managers: Gino Palencia, Brandon Peters
- Engineer: Noah Whitehead
- Assistant Engineers: Andrew Tipps, Jose Sandoval, Marilyn M. Reyes, Paola Guzman, Jeremy Woods
- Mixer: James Baker
The season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and also airs on Sun TV and BS11.
The English dub cast for the second season of You and I Are Polar Opposites includes:
- Celeste Perez as Suzuki
- Brandon Acosta as Tani
- Van Barr Jr. as Yamada
- Hannah Alyea as Watanabe
- Cassie Ewulu as Satou
- Sarah Roach as Azuma
- Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Taira
- Rebecca Danae as Nishi
- Cheyenne Haynes as Honda
- Brad Kurtz as Morimo
- Amber May as Mini
- Dallas Reid as Suzuki's Brother
- Terri Doty as Suzuki's Mom
- Adam Michael Rowe as Hasegawa
- Conner Allison as Saotome
- Madeleine Morris as Yeti
The following cast members provide additional voices: Taylor Murphy, Sydney Novosad, Sonny Franks, Christian Thorsen, Charles Nguyen, Dusty Feeney, Veronica Laux, Lisette Monique Diaz, Kirsty Johnson, Aiden Call, Nicholas Markgraf, Ethan Connor Marshall, and Kevin D. Thelwell.
The staff for the dub includes:
- Studio: Crunchyroll
- Voice Director: Dani Chambers
- Assistant Director: Marcus Stimac
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation: Audrey Drake Rigg
- Mixer: Ricky Watkins
- Engineer: Jameson Outlaw
The anime's second season debuted on July 5 on MBS and TBS and 26 other networks and airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)