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Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts for New Seasons of Mushoku Tensei, 100 Girlfriends, You and I Are Polar Opposites

posted on by Adriana Hazra & Anita Tai
English dubs for all 3 series debut on Sunday

Crunchyroll will begin streaming English dubs for the following anime on Sunday:

The service has also announced the English dub casts for the new seasons.

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©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

The English dub cast for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime season debuted on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 5 at 24:00 (effectively July 5 at 12:00 a.m.), and later aired on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto.

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Image via 100 Girlfriends anime's website
©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The English dub cast for the third season of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and also airs on Sun TV and BS11.

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Image courtesy of Shochiku
© Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

The English dub cast for the second season of You and I Are Polar Opposites includes:

The following cast members provide additional voices: Taylor Murphy, Sydney Novosad, Sonny Franks, Christian Thorsen, Charles Nguyen, Dusty Feeney, Veronica Laux, Lisette Monique Diaz, Kirsty Johnson, Aiden Call, Nicholas Markgraf, Ethan Connor Marshall, and Kevin D. Thelwell.

The staff for the dub includes:

The anime's second season debuted on July 5 on MBS and TBS and 26 other networks and airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Liam Dempsey)

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