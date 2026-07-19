Ghost Mikawa's Mercenary Sisters Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Ka Sakana launches manga adaptation on Tuesday

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype online manga magazine announced on July 16 that manga artist Ka Sakana (name romanization not confirmed) will launch the manga adaptation of Ghost Mikawa 's Mercenary Sisters ( Shimai Yōhei ) novel on Tuesday.

Image via KadoComi website ©Ghost Mikawa, Nanka Saka, Kadokawa

The manga's story centers on the daily life of two sisters not related by blood, but who trust each other. 17-year-old rookie mercenary Rinko Isumi applies to a private military company on a whim, thinking it would just be a part-time job. But instead, she gets thrown into a foreign conflict zone with veteran mercenary Nagisa Mizusaki. In an unfamiliar place with a different culture and language, Rinko learns everything to survive — from shooting a gun to opening rations — from Nagisa.

Mikawa ( Days With My Stepsister , My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ) launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in June 2025. Kadokawa published the novel with illustration by kappe in July that same year.

The first volume of Mikawa's My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ( Tomodachi no Imōto ga Ore ni Dake Uzai ) novels with illustrations by tomari debuted in April 2019, and SB Creative published the 11th volume in March 2025. J-Novel Club is releasing the novels in English. Hira Hiraoka is drawing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website and Square Enix published the 11th compiled book volume on May 7. The manga will end in its 12th volume that will ship in early fall. The series inspired a television anime in October 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Kadokawa published the first novel volume of Mikawa's Gimai Seikatsu ( Days With My Stepsister ) novels in January 2021, and the 17th volume on June 25. Yen Press publishes the novels and Yumika Kanade 's manga adaptation in English. The novels' anime adaptation debuted in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: Comic Newtype on KadoComi website

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